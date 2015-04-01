LAUSANNE, Switzerland Iran and six world powers have not reached a preliminary political deal at talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, but an agreement is possible if all sides demonstrate good will, a German delegation source said on Wednesday.

"Measurable progress," the source said about the talks in Lausanne Switzerland, now in their seventh day. "Nothing is agreed but if there is good will on all sides, an agreement is possible."

The source added that German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his French counterpart Laurent Fabius agreed on close coordination prior to Fabius' departure overnight.

