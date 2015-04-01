LAUSANNE Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday it was possible that talks between the major powers and Iran could collapse, but that new proposals would be discussed as the negotiations continued into the night.

“Tonight there will be new proposals, new recommendations. I can’t predict whether that will be sufficient to enable an agreement to be reached,” Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters with elaborating.

When asked if the talks could collapse he said: "Naturally," adding that he would remain in Lausanne overnight and decide whether to remain on Thursday. Steinmeier added that the onus was now on Iran to come up with new proposals at this point, given that the six powers have made many.

(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; editing by John Irish)