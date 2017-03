ROME French President Francois Hollande called on Iran to offer answers in its stand-off with the West over its nuclear programme and not make provocative statements.

"Iran must offer answers and not a certain number of provocative statements," Hollande said after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Rome, in reaction to comments by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

