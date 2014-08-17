International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano addresses a news conference after a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

VIENNA U.N. nuclear agency chief Yukiya Amano said that he was very glad to hear a firm commitment from Iran to resolve outstanding issues through cooperation during a visit to Tehran on Sunday that he described as "useful".

Amano made the trip ahead of an Aug. 25 deadline for Iran to provide information relevant to the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inquiry into what it calls the possible military dimensions of the country's nuclear programme.

The issue is closely tied to Iran's nuclear negotiations with six world powers aimed at ending a decade-old standoff over Tehran's atomic activities. Iran denies its programme has any military objectives.

“This has been a short visit, but a useful one," Amano said in Iran after talks with President Hassan Rouhani and other senior Iranian officials, according to a statement issued by the IAEA in Vienna.

Referring to a cooperation pact agreed between Iran and the IAEA in November, Amano added: "I was very glad to hear from the highest levels a firm commitment to the implementation of the Framework for Cooperation, and to resolve all present and past issues through dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA."

Amano arrived late on Saturday on his second visit to Iran since Rouhani was elected in mid-2013. Since Rouhani became president, Tehran has promised to work with the IAEA to dispel the West's suspicions about its nuclear programme.

