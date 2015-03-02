VIENNA The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said he could not tell when its long-running investigation into Iran's nuclear programme might be finished as a deadline looms this month for a framework deal between world powers and Iran.

"It depends on the level and pace of cooperation from Iran, I cannot tell by when," International Atomic Energy Agency head Yukiya Amano said on Monday. "We have asked questions and the questions are clear, so they can answer," he said.

Diplomats have voiced doubt over whether the outstanding issues in the U.N. investigation would be resolved before a deal is reached between Iran, the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany.

