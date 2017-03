VIENNA The U.N. nuclear agency said on Monday it was in discussions with Iran about "possible dates" for a new meeting about inspecting Tehran's disputed atomic programme, making clear the timing had yet to be fixed.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian media reported that Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would hold a new round of discussions in Vienna on May 21.

