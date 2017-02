VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog will work hard to resolve differences with Iran over a stalled investigation into Tehran's nuclear programme, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"As you know differences remain but we are committed to dialogue and we are determined to solve these issues so we will be working hard today to resolve the differences," Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters as he arrived for talks at Iran's diplomatic mission in Vienna.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl)