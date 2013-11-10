VIENNA U.N. nuclear agency chief Yukiya Amano said he hoped his talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday would yield concrete results to help advance a long-stalled investigation into the Islamic state's atomic activities.

The Islamic Republic and six world powers failed to reach a deal on Saturday during broader diplomatic talks in Geneva aimed at easing international fears over the country's nuclear programme.

"I hope the coming meeting will produce concrete results on how ... to resolve all outstanding (issues) to ensure that (Iran's) nuclear programme is exclusively for peaceful purposes," Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters at Vienna airport on Sunday before leaving for Tehran.

However, negotiators said they had made significant progress and hoped to nail down an agreement at their next meeting in Geneva on November 20.

The two diplomatic tracks are separate, but both centre on Western suspicions that Iran is seeking to develop an atomic bomb capability. Iran denies this.

