DUBAI Iran has agreed to take seven practical, preliminary measures on nuclear cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by May 15, the country said in a joint statement with the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Sunday.

In a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency and issued after two days of what were described as "constructive technical talks" in Tehran, Iran and the IAEA did not spell out what the measures were, but said full details of the planned steps would be reported to the governors of the U.N. agency by the watchdog's director-general.

