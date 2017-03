VIENNA Iran has moved to eliminate virtually all of its most sensitive stockpile of enriched uranium gas under a landmark nuclear deal with six world powers last year, an IAEA report on the accord's implementation showed on Friday.

The monthly update by the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has a key role in ensuring that Iran lives up to its part of the Nov. 24 agreement, showed that Iran was meeting its commitments to curb its disputed atomic activities.

The confidential report was obtained by Reuters shortly after it was issued to IAEA member states.

