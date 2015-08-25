VIENNA The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday it received "substantive" amounts of information from Iran to quell concerns its nuclear past might have had military aspects, although it was too early to draw conclusions from it.

Yukiya Amano, the IAEA's director-general, told reporters it was premature to say whether Iran offered any new information on Aug. 15, when it sent its last batch to the agency.

Amano added he thought the nuclear arrangements reached with Iran last month were the "most robust safeguard regime in the current world".

