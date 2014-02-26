International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano addresses the media after a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA The United States will provide 750,000 euros ($1.03 million / 619,325 pounds) to help pay for the U.N. atomic agency's work in verifying the implementation of last year's nuclear accord between world powers and Iran, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in January told member states it needed about 5.5 million euros in "extra-budgetary voluntary contributions" to finance its increased inspector activity in Iran during the six-month deal.

Under the interim agreement reached in November between Iran and the six powers - the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China - the country curbed its nuclear programme in exchange for some sanctions easing.

The IAEA plays a pivotal role in checking that Iran lives up to its part of the deal that took effect on January 20, requiring it to step up its inspector presence on the ground.

Diplomats say a number of countries have signalled that they will help with funds and that there probably will not be any problem for the IAEA to raise the money it says is required.

One diplomat said he had heard the Vienna-based U.N. agency had so far received pledges of about 4.5 million euros. The IAEA had no immediate comment on the issue on Wednesday.

"The United States is contributing 750,000 euros to support the IAEA's verification of Iran's obligations under the Joint Plan of Action," the U.S. official said in an email, referring to the agreement reached in November last year.

The interim accord was designed to buy time for negotiations on a final settlement of the decade-old nuclear dispute. Those talks got under way in Vienna last week.

The IAEA regularly inspects Iranian nuclear facilities to make sure there is no diversion of sensitive fissile material for military purposes, but the November agreement meant it had to expand its activities there.

Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful and denies Western allegations that it may be seeking the capability to assemble atomic bombs.

