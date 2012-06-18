Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Hu Jintao at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

DUBAI President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad appeared to indicate that Iran would be prepared to stop high-grade uranium enrichment - a demand of the United States and its allies - if world powers agreed to meet its needs for the fuel.

"From the beginning the Islamic Republic has stated that if European countries provided 20 percent enriched fuel for Iran, it would not enrich to this level," Ahmadinejad stated in comments published on his presidential website.

Meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear programme in Moscow on Monday, world powers are to push for the suspension of its high-grade uranium enrichment activities over fears Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons capability. Tehran denies this.

