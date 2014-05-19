Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks during an event to mark Nawroz, the Persian New Year, in Kabul March 27, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran was committed to solving a dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme through negotiations, despite the little progress achieved in the latest round of talks in Vienna last week.

"The goal of the Islamic Republic of Iran has and will be the pursuit of peaceful nuclear technology. We will pursue this right of our people," he said, according to official state media IRNA. "But at the same time, we want to pursue an agreement through dialogue that is in the mutual interest of all parties," he added.

"The negotiations between Iran and the P5+1, despite their difficulties, god willing, in the end we will reach an agreement that will be a win-win for all parties."

Iran and the United States said the talks had been slow and difficult, raising doubts over prospects for a breakthrough by a July 20 deadline for a final deal, although they agreed on more discussions next month.

An interim deal between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany was reached in November in Geneva, aimed at persuading Iran to curb parts of its nuclear work, in return for a limited easing of sanctions.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has final say on key issues in Iran, has so far backed the president's approach to solving the nuclear issue.

In the coming month the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany will want Iran to agree to dramatically cut back its uranium enrichment programme, which they fear could lead to the making of atomic bombs, while Iran wants them to eliminate sanctions against its oil-based economy.

Tehran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful aims such as power generation and medicine.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran never wanted to lie to the world and that is also the case today," said Rouhani, according to IRNA.

