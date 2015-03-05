Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari speaks during a news conference with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah in Baghdad December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Karim Kadim/Pool

GENEVA Iraq believes that international negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme will lead to a peaceful outcome, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said on Thursday.

Jaafari told a United Nations-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that developing countries had an inalienable right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"We believe these (talks) will lead to a peaceful solution and will resolve controversial points," Jaafari told the forum.

