JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted an invitation on Wednesday to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on Feb. 11, an official in his office said.

Netanyahu was also exploring the possibility of meeting President Barack Obama during the visit, the official said.

The Israeli leader was invited to address Congress by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who said he would ask Netanyahu to speak about "the grave threats radical Islam and Iran" pose to U.S. security. The visit will take place some five weeks before Israel's March 17 general election.

