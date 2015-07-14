JERUSALEM Israel's deputy foreign minister accused Western powers of surrendering to Iran on Tuesday after diplomats in Vienna said that six world powers had struck a deal with Iran on curbing its nuclear programme.

"This deal is a historic surrender by the West to the axis of evil headed by Iran," Tzipi Hotovely said in a message on Twitter, the first reaction from a senior Israeli official to a deal. "Israel will act with all means to try and stop the agreement being ratified."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to respond to the deal shortly.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Alison Williams)