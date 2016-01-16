U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is greeted by the US Ambassador to Austria Alexa Wesner as he steps from his plane upon arriving in Vienna, Austria, on what is expected to be ''implementation day,'' the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran... REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

VIENNA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Vienna on Saturday as Iran and Western powers finalised arrangements for the lifting of sanctions against Tehran under a landmark nuclear deal clinched last year.

Kerry is expected to go directly into a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who arrived in Vienna earlier. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. body, is set to issue a report triggering the lifting of sanctions imposed by the United Nations, United States and European Union.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Dominic Evans)