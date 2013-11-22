GENEVA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is tentatively planning to join the nuclear talks in Switzerland between Iran and six world powers, though he has not confirmed his plans and could still pull out, Western diplomats said on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is en route to Geneva for the meetings between Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, a Russian diplomatic source said earlier on Friday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, diplomats close to the talks said foreign ministers from the six powers would come to Geneva if negotiators were close to reaching an interim deal to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited relief from international sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)