Secretary of State John Kerry participates in the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism Foreign Fighter Ministerial at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Geneva on Sunday for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as part of negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme, the State Department said on Thursday.

Kerry will also travel to London a day earlier to meet with his British counterpart Philip Hammond to discuss bilateral and global issues, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Iran and six world powers, including the United States, resume talks on Friday to try to narrow remaining gaps in negotiations to end a 12-year standoff with the powers.

