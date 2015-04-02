LAUSANNE, Switzerland A preliminary nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is a firm basis for a future accord that could end a 12-year nuclear standoff between Tehran and the West, though details must be worked out, the top U.S. diplomat said on Thursday.

"The political understanding with details that we have reached is a solid foundation for the good deal we are seeking,” U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters after the preliminary political deal was announced in the Swiss city of Lausanne. "We still have many technical details, other issues that need to be worked out," he said, including the possible lifting of a U.N. arms embargo, the modernisation of the Arak heavy-water reactor and Fordow underground sites.

Iran and the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China aim to complete a comprehensive nuclear accord with Tehran by June 30 that will build on the preliminary political deal reached in Lausanne.

Under the preliminary deal, the details of which will be worked out in the coming months, Iran has agreed to long-term limits on its enrichment programme and other sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Implementation of everything in the preliminary deal is contingent on reaching a deal in June.

Kerry added that the United States remained seriously concerned about Iran’s destabilising activities in the region.

He also talked about sanctions relief Iran will get, noting that it will be conditional on compliance with terms of the deal and reversible.

"We will provide relief in phases from the sanctions that have impacted Iran's economy," he said. "If we find at any time that Iran is not complying with this agreement, the sanctions can snap back into place."

He added that Washington has consulted with Israel and Gulf Arab allies and confirmed the U.S. "enduring commitment to their security. We will continue to stand by that commitment in the years ahead."

"We remain deeply concerned about Iran's destabilising activities in the region," he said, adding that "we are committed to addressing the full slate of issues we have with Iran."

"Precisely because of that concern that we believe this deal was critical," he said. "The status quo was unacceptable."

(Reporting By John Irish, Louis Charbonneau, Stephanie Nebehay; writing by Louis Charbonneau)