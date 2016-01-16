WASHINGTON The United States officially lifted nuclear sanctions against Iran on Saturday, when Secretary of State John Kerry confirmed in a statement that the International Atomic Energy Agency had verified that Iran had "fully implemented its required commitments" under the nuclear deal.

According to a senior State Department official, Kerry signed a series of documents including certification to the U.S. government that the IAEA had certified compliance in their report, and waivers to implement lifting of the U.S. Congressional sanctions.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by David Gregorio)