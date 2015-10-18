DUBAI Iran passed a law on Oct. 14 approving the nuclear deal reached by Tehran and six world powers, supporting President Hassan Rouhani's government in implementing the agreement subject to certain conditions.

The bill, proposed by parliament and ratified by the Guardian Council, was published in full by state news agency IRNA. Below is a Reuters translation into English of that text, which was written in Persian.

This unofficial translation is intended solely as a news item and a reference tool. It should in no way be considered official or legally binding. Words in brackets were added by Reuters for the purpose of clarification.

Separately, the European Union on Oct 18 published legal acts that open the way for the bloc to lift sanctions if Tehran meets the conditions tied to a landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

FULL TEXT OF THE LAW PASSED BY IRAN ON OCT. 14

According to the single article of this bill and in the event of its final approval, the government may, in the framework of Supreme National Security Council's resolutions, voluntarily implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if it abides by the following orders and obligations:

1. According to the Supreme Leader's fatwa (religious decree) no government in Iran has the right to produce or use nuclear weapons and the government is charged with actively following international nuclear disarmament policy and actively participating in all international, legal and diplomatic efforts to save humanity from the danger of nuclear weapons and their proliferation, including by creating zones free of weapons of mass destruction, especially by creating a Middle East regional alliance free of nuclear weapons and particularly the nuclear disarmament of the Zionist regime (Israel).

2. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is based on cooperation and reciprocity. Any steps built on pressure or threats under any pretext, as determined by the Supreme National Security Council, will result in (Iran) re-evaluating this cooperation. In that case, subject to the approvals of that Council, reciprocal steps should be considered.

3. The government is charged with closely observing any lack of commitment by the other side with regard to the effective lifting of sanctions, or the restoring of lifted sanctions or imposition of (new) sanctions for any reason, and (in this case) must take reciprocal steps to preserve the rights of the Iranian nation, stop voluntary cooperation and rapidly expand the Islamic Republic of Iran's peaceful nuclear programme such that within two years the country's uranium enrichment capacity increases to 190,000 SWU (separative work units). The Supreme National Security Council will be the responsible authority for this topic.

4. The government is charged with pursuing the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear programme with regard to trade and industry, including in the fields of enrichment and research and development, in accordance with the long-term plan of the country's Atomic Energy Agency. The country's Atomic Energy Agency must, within two months of the adoption of this law, obtain the Supreme National Security Council's approval of a 15-year long-term national plan in the fields of enrichment and research and development, and present this plan to the International Atomic Energy Agency so that it shall meet the fuel needs of the country's power and research reactors.

5. The (re)design of the Arak heavy water reactor and the necessary exchange of enriched reserves are subject to drawing up final superseding contracts and receiving a guarantee of their implementation.

6. The International Atomic Energy Agency's oversight should be carried out in the framework of international regulations and with consideration of the country's national security interests that the Supreme National Security Council specifies. The government must ensure, in implementing the JCPOA and afterwards, fully to preserve secrets and classified information, specifically those in the military and security areas. The level of cooperation with the Agency depends on the Agency taking precautionary steps necessary to guarantee this. No access to military sites or individuals (nuclear scientists) for the Agency's oversight is allowed under the pretext of the JCPOA, unless approved on a detailed and case by case basis by the Supreme National Security Council.

7. With regard to preserving the country's security and national interests, and protecting its allies in the fight against terrorists, the government and armed forces are charged with advancing seriously the necessary measures to strengthen the Islamic Republic of Iran's defence capability in all offensive and defensive realms including air, sea, land and missiles; creating a defence against nuclear attacks; building nuclear generators, nuclear batteries, and neutron imaging; and pursuing nuclear medicine.

8. In the framework of the Supreme National Security Council's resolutions, the government and other governing and public bodies are charged with observing the measures ensuring that America and other foreign governments are not allowed to act opportunistically or abusively in the country as a result of implementing the JCPOA, and that no expedient for political, economic, cultural or security influence should fall into the hands of the global arrogance (the United States and the West).

9. The government is charged with spending the unfrozen financial assets in a legal framework in support of the resistance economy and stimulating production and high-priority investments, with a focus on the needs of the private sector and strengthening the National Development Fund.

Note: The Foreign Minister is charged with providing a report every three months on the process of implementing the agreement to parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, and this Commission is charged with presenting a report every six months on the implementation of the JCPOA to parliament's open plenary.

