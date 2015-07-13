VIENNA Foreign ministers from Iran and six world powers will meet at 9:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), three hours before the latest deadline for a nuclear deal expires, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

Tasnim news agency, without citing a source, said it would be an "important" meeting. Iranian state television also reported about the ministerial meeting.

Several Western officials said they were unaware of such a meeting having been scheduled yet.

