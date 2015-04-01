BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped a compromise would be reached later on Wednesday in talks between six world powers and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme.

"I hope and I wish that a compromise will be reached today that corresponds to the conditions we have set - namely that Iran gets no access to nuclear weapons," Merkel said at a news conference with the president of Kyrgyzstan.

All sides had made a lot of progress, she said, but "such negotiations only come to an end if there is agreement on all points."

(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)