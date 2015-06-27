DUBAI European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will travel to Vienna on Sunday to attend nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers, the EU said on Saturday.

Mogherini will hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his counterparts from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, the EU said in a statement.

With a deadline approaching on Tuesday, senior U.S. and Iranian officials said on Saturday that much hard work still needs to be done to bridge significant differences on an agreement to curb Iran's nuclear programme.

