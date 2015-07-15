U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about a nuclear deal with Iran during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama, seeking to sell the Iran nuclear deal to sceptical U.S. lawmakers and the American public, said on Wednesday the agreement represented a historic chance to pursue a safer world.

During a White House news conference, Obama said, "Without a deal, the international sanctions regime will unravel, with little ability to re-impose it. With this deal, we have the possibility to peacefully resolve a major threat to regional and international security."

Obama said there would have been a risk of more fighting in the Middle East without a deal and that other countries in the region would feel compelled to pursue their own nuclear programs "in the most volatile region in the world."

Obama said he expects a robust debate in Congress over the deal, which he said cuts off all of Iran's pathways to a nuclear weapons programme.

(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Bill Trott)