Iranian-American Amir Mirza Hekmati, who has been sentenced to death by Iran's Revolutionary Court on the charge of spying for the CIA, stands with Iraqi soldiers in this undated still image taken from video in an undisclosed location made available to Reuters TV on January 9, 2012. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

President Barack Obama addresses the 116th National Convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PITTSBURGH President Barack Obama on Tuesday listed Americans held in Iran by name and said the United States will not give up until they are returned.

"We are not going to relent until we bring home our Americans who are unjustly detained in Iran," Obama said in a speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars group.

"Journalist Jason Rezaian should be released. Pastor Saeed Abedini should be released. Amir Hekmati, a former sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, should be released. Iran needs to help us find Robert Levinson," Obama said.

