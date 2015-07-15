WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday it was likely that Iran would have more resources for its military and other threatening activities once sanctions are pulled back due to a nuclear deal, but he said it wouldn't be a "game changer."

Obama said Iran could potentially put more resources toward assisting the militant group Hezbollah. "Should we put more resources into blocking them from getting that assistance to Hezbollah? Yes," he said during a news conference.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)