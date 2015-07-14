DUBAI Iran will return to the global oil market with maximum capacity once the sanctions against the country are lifted following Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, a deputy oil minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Iran views the Asian market as a top priority for selling its crude oil, Mohsen Qamsari, director of international affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company was cited as saying by Shana, the oil ministry's news agency.

"We will try to maximise our crude export capacity to Europe and restore 42 to 43 percent share in the European market before the sanctions were imposed," said Qamsari.

Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal on Tuesday, capping more than a decade of negotiations.

