The SPQ1 gas platform is seen on the southern edge of Iran's South Pars gas field in the Gulf, off Assalouyeh, 1,000 km (621 miles) south of Tehran, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

DUBAI Iran's crude oil production will not rise until international sanctions against it have been lifted, a senior Iranian oil official was cited as saying on Tuesday.

"Any increase in Iran's oil production depends on sanctions being lifted and oil production will not change until sanctions are lifted," Rokneddin Javadi, managing director of state run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), was quoted as saying by Iran oil ministry news agency Shana.

Iran and six major world powers reached a landmark nuclear deal on July 14, clearing the way for an easing of international sanctions on Tehran and higher oil exports.

Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has said that Iran was aiming to add 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to production within two months of easing Western sanctions that have halved shipments in recent years, and as much as 1 million bpd in six to seven months.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Writing by Rania El Gamal, editing by William Hardy)