VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog chief said on Monday it may no longer be possible for his inspectors to find anything at Iran's Parchin site even if they were granted access, an apparent reference to suspected clean-up work there.

"Because of the extensive activities by Iran it may no longer be possible to find anything," Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told a news conference.

