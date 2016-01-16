Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post's Tehran correspondent, is pictured at The Washington Post in Washington, DC in this November 6, 2013 handout photo. REUTERS/Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The brother of Washington Post correspondent Jason Rezaian, one of the five Americans whom officials said on Saturday that Iran was releasing as part of a prisoner swap, told Reuters he had not received confirmation from the U.S. government of Jason's release.

"I'll believe it when I see it," Ali Rezaian said in a phone interview.

Jason Rezaian was detained in July 2014 and jailed in Tehran's Evin prison. Iran accused Rezaian of espionage and other charges, and announced earlier this year that Rezaian had been sentenced but never revealed the length of the sentence.

(Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)