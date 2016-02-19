WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved the U.S. government's move to drop charges against an Iranian man accused of sanctions violations, as part of a prisoner trade agreed with Iran last month.

The judge had earlier challenged federal prosecutors to justify their request to drop the case against Alireza Moazami Goudarzi, an Iranian man accused in 2012 of trying to buy aircraft parts for Iran, including those for military aircraft engines.

The dismissal was part of a wider deal which also saw U.S. officials move to drop international arrest orders and any charges against 13 other Iranians outside America, in return for Iran's release of five Americans it had been holding. The administration also offered clemency deals to seven Iranians in the United States, mostly imprisoned for or charged with sanctions violations.

The judge’s order resolves the only known U.S. judicial challenge to Obama’s prisoner exchange that succeeded in freeing five Americans from jail in Iran, including Iranian-American Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian. Iranian-American businessman Siamak Namazi remains jailed in Iran.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel challenged prosecutors' claim that dropping charges against Goudarzi was in the "significant foreign policy interests" of the United States. In response, prosecutors argued that the swap was a one-time deal that had won the release of Americans held in Iran.

In any case, prosecutors said, there had been “no realistic prospect” of Goudarzi’s arrest and extradition. For years, U.S. authorities considered the Iranian a wanted fugitive. Malaysia had detained Goudarzi in 2012 at the request of U.S. authorities, but he was later freed after the country denied America’s extradition request.

In his Feb. 18 order that dismissed charges against Goudarzi, Castel wrote that he was satisfied with the prosecutors' explanation, and the "conduct of the foreign policy of the United States is committed to the political branches of the government and not to the judiciary."

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Joel Schectman; Editing by Andrew Hay)