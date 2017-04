Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post's Tehran correspondent, is pictured at The Washington Post in Washington, DC in this November 6, 2013 handout photo. REUTERS/Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post/Handout via Reuters

Washington Post correspondent Jason Rezaian and his wife have left Iran, the newspaper said on Sunday.

"Friends and colleagues at The Washington Post are elated by the wonderful news that Jason Rezaian has been released from Evin Prison and has safely left the country with his wife, Yeganeh Salehi," the newspaper's publisher Frederick J. Ryan, Jr. said in a statement.

