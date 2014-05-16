VIENNA World powers and Iran have made no progress in nuclear talks during a round of diplomacy in Vienna and have set no date for new talks for now, Iran's Arabic language al-Alam quoted an Iranian official as saying on Friday.

"There has no been no progress in any field ... and no date has been set yet for the next round of meetings," the unnamed official was quoted as saying.

The Islamic Republic's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, however, he hoped a final deal could still be reached by a July 20 deadline if "Iran's nuclear rights were respected", adding that talks with world powers would continue.

Iranian negotiators held three days of talks with the United States, Germany, France, Russia, China and Britain in Vienna.

