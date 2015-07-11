DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that if nuclear talks with major powers succeeded, the world would see that Tehran had solved its biggest political problem by negotiation and logical argument, Nasim news agency reported.

"Even if the nuclear talks fail, our diplomacy showed the world that we are logical. We never left the negotiation table and always provided the best answer,” Nasim quoted him as saying in a meeting with artists.

“Twenty-two months of negotiation means we have managed to charm the world, and it’s an art," he was quoted as saying.

