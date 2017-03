Iran's President Hassan Rouhani gives a news conference on the sidelines of the 69th United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

DUBAI Iran's President Hassan Rouhani will give an address to the Iranian people later on Monday, state news agency IRNA said.

The IRNA report did not give a time for the address.

IRNA earlier reported that Iran and world powers agreed to keep negotiating beyond the Nov. 24 deadline to try to resolve a nuclear dispute and to the extension of the provisions of last year's Geneva accord until July 1, 2015.

