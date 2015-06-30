Iranian President Hassan Rouhani leaves after delivering a speech at plenary session during the Asian African Conference in Jakarta April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files

VIENNA Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned major powers on Tuesday that Tehran would resume its halted nuclear work if they went back on a proposed final deal aimed at curbing the country's nuclear work in return for easing sanctions.

“If we reach a deal, both sides should be committed to it,” Rouhani said in Tehran, IRNA reported.

“If the other side breaches the deal, we will go back to the old path, stronger than what they can imagine.”

Iran and the six world powers gave themselves an extra week to reach a final nuclear accord after it became clear they would miss Tuesday's deadline.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by John Irish)