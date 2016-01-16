ANKARA Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the Iranian nation after implementation of a nuclear deal between Tehran and the six major powers aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions being lifted.

"Thank God for this blessing and bow to the greatness of the patient nation of Iran. Congrats on this glorious victory," Rouhani tweeted.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation on Saturday when the U.N. nuclear watchdog ruled that it had curbed its nuclear programme as promised, clearing the way for the sanctions to be lifted.

