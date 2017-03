Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting in Ufa, Russia, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

UFA, Russia Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday he was grateful to Russia for its efforts to secure an agreement at talks between six major powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear programme.

"I would like to thank Russia for its efforts on Iran's nuclear agreement," he told President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in the Russian city of Ufa.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)