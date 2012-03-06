MOSCOW Russia urged global powers Tuesday to hold new talks with Iran on its nuclear program as soon as possible, saying Tehran had proved it was ready for serious negotiations.

The remarks suggest Russia is more eager than Western nations to agree to an Iranian offer to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China which have been frozen for over a year.

"I would like to underscore Russia's interest in the Iranian side and the 'group of six' reaching agreement on a date and site for the resumption of the negotiations process as quickly as possible," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Iran offered last month to restart the talks but has also continued to pursue activities that have stoked fears it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons, leaving Western powers wary of starting negotiations.

A Russian Foreign Ministry official, however, said Iran had shown by its words and its actions that it was ready for a serious discussion and that the break in talks should not be allowed to drag on much longer.

