MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Iran and world powers reached a general agreement over all key aspects of a future deal to settle a dispute around Tehran's nuclear programme, TASS news agency quoted him as saying in Lausanne.

"One can say with enough confidence that (foreign) ministers have reached a general agreement on all key aspects of a final settlement to this issue," he said. "It will be put down in writing over the next few hours, maybe during the day."

He said the possible agreement included the International Atomic Energy Agency's control over Tehran's nuclear programme as well as steps to lift sanctions. He added experts would work out technical detail by end-June.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)