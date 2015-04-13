BEIRUT Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan said on Monday Russia’s decision to end a ban on supplying Tehran with S-300 missile systems could lead to an expansion of cooperation and help stability in the region, Iranian state media said.

“This order shows the political will of the leaders of the two countries for developing and promoting the levels of cooperation in all fields,” Dehghan said, according to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

“The expansion of the two-way cooperation and the development of cooperation with other neighbouring countries in various fields can be effective in establishing stability and security in the region.”

