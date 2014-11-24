MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed Iran's nuclear programme on the phone on Monday, with the Kremlin saying "substantial progress" was made at talks in Vienna.

The Kremlin said the importance of further "constructive cooperation" with the aim of reaching a final agreement on Iran's nuclear programme was underlined during the talks.

Iran and six world powers failed on Monday for a second time this year to resolve their 12-year dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions and gave themselves seven more months to overcome the deadlock that has prevented an historic deal.

