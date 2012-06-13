DUBAI Iran's foreign minister, Ali Akbar Salehi, said on Wednesday he was confident nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers were on the right track and he was optimistic about the final outcome.

"This is a complex issue and we need to be patient but we're on the right track," he said during a televised news conference in Tehran with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Sometimes the process slows down and sometimes it accelerates but overall I'm optimistic about the final outcome," he said.

Next week Moscow will host nuclear negotiations which are aimed at resolving Western concerns that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies this.

