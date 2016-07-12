Philip Hammond, Britain's Foreign Secretary, arrives at the PGE National Stadium, the venue of the NATO Summit, in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jerzy Dudek

LONDON A meeting between the Iranian central bank, the U.S. Treasury and international banks in London to discuss stalled progress on banks resuming ties with Iran after U.S. sanctions were lifted in January has been postponed, the British government said.

European banks, some of which have been punished for breaking sanctions imposed on Iran, have shown reluctance to resume trade ties until they get concrete reassurance that they will not be hit again.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament what discussions he was having with the United States on banking sanctions in order to encourage more British businesses to invest in Iran, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said a meeting was due to take place in London on Tuesday.

"There is a meeting happening this afternoon ... between the Iranian Central Bank, the United States Treasury and international banks based in London in an attempt to try to make some progress on this matter," Hammond said.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office later said the meeting had been postponed and would be re-scheduled. She did not give a reason for the delay, or say when it would be held instead.

She said Britain wanted its banks to be able to support British companies working in Iran and was committed to working through the remaining challenges with international partners, Iran and the banks themselves.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in May told Europe's top banks they had nothing to fear from resuming business with Iran as long as they make proper checks on trade partners.

The banks however reiterated their concerns, with lenders including Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and Societe Generale saying they had no immediate plans to resume commercial activities with Iran.

A spokesman for Standard Chartered on Tuesday referred Reuters to the bank's previous statement on Iran.

"We will not accept any new clients who reside in Iran, or which are an entity owned or controlled by a person there, nor will we undertake any new transactions involving Iran or any party in Iran," he said.

Nine executives from leading European banks took part in the May meeting with Kerry, including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive John Cryan and HSBC's (HSBA.L) UK head Antonio Simoes.

It was not immediately clear which banks were due to attend Tuesday's meeting.

Hammond said at that time that the objective was to draw Iran back into the international community, overcoming banks' concerns that they risk further punishment for sanctions-busting.

(Additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)