BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged countries which imposed sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme to keep a unified approach to removing them, following Russia's decision to prepare to deliver missile systems to the Islamic Republic.

Welcoming this month's agreement with world powers including Russia to curb Iran's nuclear programme, Merkel said in response to a question about Moscow's move: "I urge people to lift those sanctions together, as far as possible."

The chancellor, speaking to reporters alongside the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Iran and the P5+1 - the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany - still had lots of work to do to finalise the nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers)