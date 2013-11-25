RIYADH Saudi Arabia said on Monday that an interim deal between Iran and world powers could be a step towards a comprehensive solution of Tehran's disputed nuclear programme provided there was goodwill.

U.S.-allied Saudi Arabia, Iran's main regional rival, has been worried about Tehran's nuclear work, fearing it is a cover for an atomic weapons programme. Iran maintains its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes.

"The government of the kingdom (of Saudi Arabia) ... sees that if there was goodwill, this agreement could represent a preliminary step towards a comprehensive solution to the Iranian nuclear programme if that led to the removal of weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapons, from the Middle East and the Arab Gulf region," the cabinet said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.

The kingdom said it hoped that this agreement would be followed by further steps that would guarantee the rights of all states in the region to peaceful nuclear energy.

Sunday's agreement, reached after marathon talks in Geneva, was condemned by Israel as a historic mistake that left the production of atomic weapons within Tehran's reach. Israel said it would not be bound by it.

