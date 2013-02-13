Iran's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ambassador Ali Asghar Soltanieh smiles as he attends a board of governors meeting at the UN headquarters in Vienna November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

DUBAI A senior Iranian official said on Wednesday that Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had agreed on "some points" during talks in Tehran and would meet again, Iran's Fars News Agency reported, without giving a date.

The comments by Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, indicated that the two sides had failed again to finalise a deal that would allow the IAEA to restart an investigation into Tehran's atomic activities.

"In addition to removing some differences and agreeing on some points in the text...the two sides decided to review and exchange views about the new proposals that were given in this meeting, in the next meeting," he said, according to the Fars report.

(Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian in Zurich, Yeganeh Torbati in Dubai and Fredrik Dahl in Vienna; Writing by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Michael Roddy)